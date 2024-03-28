The Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to Kuwait Mohammad Al-Zoubi announced that his country’s government has issued a decision to exempt Kuwaiti citizens from obtaining a visa to enter its territories. In a press statement issued yesterday, he said Kuwait is the first Gulf country whose citizens can enter this Caribbean country without a visa and can stay for a month.



Ambassador Al-Zoubi revealed that his country’s government sent an official memorandum regarding the decision to the Kuwaiti government, stressing that this decision was taken in appreciation of the State of Kuwait and to strengthen relations between the two friendly countries. He welcomed Kuwaitis who wish to visit his country to enjoy its moderate weather throughout the year, explaining that what distinguishes it and makes it unique is that it has 365 beaches, and the waters of the Caribbean Sea are warm and calm. There are luxurious and modern hotels and resorts on the islands, which means that a tourist can visit a new beach every day for an entire year without visiting a beach twice. Ambassador Al-Zoubi stated that about one and a half million tourists visit Antigua and Barbuda annually, most of them from the United States, Canada, Britain, and many European countries.

