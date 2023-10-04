Kuwait is intent on achieving full Arab economic and industrial integration through activating origin provision of cumulation in line with Greater Arab Free Trade Area, affirmed Industry Public Authority official, Dr. Abdullah Al-Hajeri on Tuesday.

Al-Hajeri spoke to KUNA following 12th meeting of Arab rules of origin technical committee meeting, highlighting the vast importance of the provision of cumulation.

Cumulation, he explained, allows for capitalizing on crude materials available in Arab countries within the Greater Free Trade Area instead of having to import commodities from non-Arab nonmember countries.

He further explained this could be achieved through implementing mechanisms corresponding to newly-risen economic directions on regional and international fronts, guided by related bilateral or multilateral agreements.

Discussions during the meeting handled completing and reviewing the rules of origin general provisions to ensure compatibility with international developments, Al-Hajery added.

Kuwait was represented by a delegation from ministries of Finance, Commerce, Industry as well as General Administration of Customs and Public Authority of Industry. (end) mfm.asm.aai

