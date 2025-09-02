Kuwait - The Public Authority for Industry (PAI) has shut 47 industrial plots and imposed 19 administrative penalties on companies and entities that violated industrial regulations and laws, utilized the plots for purposes other than those designated for them, and constructed buildings without a license.

PAI gave violators only one month from the date of closure to regularize their status and remove the violations, stressing it will impose more severe penalties in the event of non-compliance.

This step complies with the political leadership’s directive to not tolerate any violation or illegal exploitation of State lands.

PAI reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to take legal action against violators and manipulators, indicating that it will continue its approach to protect State-owned industrial lands.

It warned that it will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone proven to have tampered with or violated regulations. It explained that these measures do not target any specific individual, as it is rather a way of supporting law-abiding entities and to protect the vigorous industrial sector.

It added that the next phase will witness the issuance of more deterrent decisions to ensure the creation of a committed industrial environment capable of supporting the national economy, boosting investor confidence in the transparency and fairness of the industrial environment, and contributing to the achievement of Kuwait Vision 2035, which encompasses numerous pillars and objectives aimed at developing the country’s economic sectors, especially the industrial sector.

Meanwhile, in light of Kuwait Vision 2035 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the country's industrial vision marks the beginning of a new industrial era based on development, partnership, and a future-oriented outlook, along with sound planning for the industrial sector.

The national industrial strategy that the country is developing will focus on positioning Kuwait as a global center for competitive, innovative and sustainable industries.

This will be achieved by increasing capital invested in the industrial sector from KD5.2 billion to KD11 billion. The strategy also aims to increase the number of specialized jobs for nationals in the industrial sector from 11,000 to 25,000, increase industrial sector exports from KD1.67 billion to KD3 billion, increase the added value of the manufacturing sector from KD1.8 billion to KD2.4 billion, and increase spending on research and development from KD14.5 million to KD55 million.

