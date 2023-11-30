Meteorologist Issa Ramadan expects the temperature to drop within the next two days, considering the relatively cold pressure on Wednesday, reports Al-Qabas daily. Ramadan told the daily: “Winter is gradually approaching and it will be a cold December for Kuwait.

Light to moderate northwesterly winds will continue for several days, including the weekend. The maximum temperature will range from 19 to 23 degrees Celsius and the minimum will range from eight to 16 degrees Celsius in the wilderness and suburbs.” He added: “Scattered clouds will appear at times, but without significant rain, over the weekend until the end of next week. The weather will be semi-stable and relatively cold, moderate during the day and cold at night, especially in the desert areas.”

