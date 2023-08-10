KUWAIT CITY: Nomad Capitalist, a company specializing in advisory services for investors and entrepreneurs, recently published the Global Real Estate Investment Return Index, ranking the Kuwaiti real estate market 75th globally, reports Al-Rai daily. According to the index, the rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Kuwait’s city center or main suburbs is $930, while the price per square meter for buying an apartment in the city center is $7087. This makes Kuwait’s real estate market the most expensive among Gulf countries. In comparison, the price per square meter in the Emirates is $3924, Qatar $4730, Saudi Arabia $1692, and Oman $2081.

However, when it comes to the return on real estate investment, Kuwait lags behind its Gulf counterparts. The United Arab Emirates secured the top position globally in the Nomad Index, followed by Saudi Arabia at 9th, Qatar at 11th, and Oman also at 11th. The Nomad Return on Real Estate Index evaluates real estate markets in 103 countries, encompassing both developed and developing markets, to gauge the true value of international real estate. It utilizes a percentage-based approach to measure the performance of each market based on five key factors: price-to-income ratio (25%), net rental income (37.5%), ability to afford loans (12.5%), purchase cost, real estate and subsequent sale (12.5%), and tax on rental income (12.5%).