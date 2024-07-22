KUWAIT: Acting CEO of the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) Sheikh Khaled Ahmad Al-Sabah has assured that the company's tankers have not been affected by the global IT glitch.

In a statement to KUNA, Sheikh Khaled affirmed that the company's fleet is proceeding normally. He added that the company has a series measures to be applied in cases of emergency.

The company continues following up and assessing risks related to the current circumstances, he said.

