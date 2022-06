The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by US$3.33 to US$120.05 per barrel on Monday compared to US$123.38 pb last Friday, KUNA quoted said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation as saying on Tuesday.

Globally, Brent crude climbed 26 cents to settle at $122.27 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate crude edged up by 26 cents, settling at $120.93 pb.