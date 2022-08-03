Pushing forward Kuwait's development process and safeguarding its stability are the top priorties for the country's new cabinet, said His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at the cabinet's first meeting.

Kuwait's new cabinet held its first meeting under chairmanship of Sheikh Ahmad at Seif Palace on Tuesday, said a KUNA report.

Emerging from the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Al-Fares said the prime minister had thanked the new ministers for shouldering responsibility at this critical juncture.

The Prime Minister underlined the directives of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince, which mainly focused on the necessity to double efforts to speed up development, fulfilling people's expectations, respecting constitution and solving citizens' problems.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad AlSabah, on behalf of the new cabinet ministers, expressed much appreciation and gratitude for the trust of HH the Amir and HH the Crown Prince.

He vowed that he and his colleagues would work together as a single group to put the political leadership's directions in place in order to serve the nation and citizens, achieve development, growth and prosperity, accelerate development, offer high-quality services to the public and wipe out corruption in all its forms.

Furthermore, the cabinet expressed thanks and gratitude to HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah for his sincere efforts to serve the nation during his tenure, while commending his great accomplishments.

On the 32nd anniversary of the Iraqi invasion of the State of Kuwait, the cabinet renewed its gratitude to the friendly countries who contributed to liberating the State of Kuwait and restoring its international legitimacy, sovereignty, freedom, and dignity.

The Cabinet also called on the Kuwaiti people, on this painful anniversary, to preserve the security and stability of the homeland, to unite and boost cooperation in serving the country.

