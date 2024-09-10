KUWAIT-- The Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday the launch of a new electronic service under the (Residency Services) section for issuing temporary residency permits under Articles 20 and 22, accessible through the unified government e-services app, Sahel.

According to a press release from the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media, this service would allow sponsors to receive a notification containing the electronic residency sticker, eliminating the need for visits to the Residency Affairs sector to print the sticker.

The Ministry highlighted that this initiative was part of ongoing efforts by the General Department of Residency Affairs and the General Directorate of Information Systems to simplify procedures and provide more convenience to both citizens and residents. (end) hmd.dss

