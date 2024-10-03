KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Health, led by Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, has commenced the biannual employee transfer process per the ministerial decision, which mandates that the Ministry initiate the transfer of its employees twice a year, specifically in April and October. Transfer requests are to be submitted using the official form provided by the Ministry. The transfer process is governed by specific conditions and controls to ensure that it aligns with the operational needs of the health facilities involved.

This includes ensuring that the transfers meet the workforce requirements of both the originating and receiving facilities while promoting a fair distribution of staff across the Ministry’s various sectors. Additionally, the process requires coordination with the relevant authorities within the Ministry to assess the benefit of the employee’s transfer based on their job title, qualifications, and academic credentials, ensuring the move contributes to maintaining high service standards.

