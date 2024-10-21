KUWAIT-- Kuwaiti state bodies that offer services to the public will start working during evening hours as of January 5, 2025, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) said on Sunday, citing the measure as per a cabinet decision.

Night shifts for state body employees should be no more than four hours and 30 minutes long from Sunday to Thursday, while it should not exceed 30 percent of the body's total workforce, according to a CSC statement, giving employees the liberty to choose the hours that suit them.

The state bodies are allowed to take the measures they deem necessary to maintain balance between day and night shifts, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted workflow, added the statement.

