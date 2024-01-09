Director of the Medical Emergency Department, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shatti, has officially launched the paperless system in the Operations Department at the onset of the new year 2024. This initiative aligns with the Ministry of Health’s digital governance plan, expanding the system to streamline the reception of reports and the dispatch of ambulances.

Expressing pride in the dedicated medical emergency teams, Dr. Al-Shatti acknowledged their significant contributions to Kuwait’s health services throughout 2023. Highlighting key performance indicators, the Operations Department handled 185,000 cases, including 128,000 hospital transfers, 8,757 road accidents, 808 air ambulances, 94 medical evacuations, and 754 cases through ports. The department actively participated in 72 training exercises and provided support to 6,662 events and gatherings.

Dr. Al-Shatti noted a notable increase in air ambulance cases, a 100% rise from 404 to 808 in 2023. Support for public gatherings and activities also increased by 20%, reaching 6,662 in 2023, compared to 4,418 in 2022. Moreover, mock exercises saw a 30% increase, totaling 72. The average response time to reporting sites stood at an impressive 10 minutes.

Looking ahead, Dr. Al-Shatti expressed optimism about future projects within the administration department. He aspires to enhance efficiency, save time, and improve service levels through the implementation of the paperless notification system. The department aims to utilize advanced medical guidance systems, activate non-urgent reports through an easy program, and establish communication channels between ambulances and accident and emergency departments.

During a field visit to the operations department, Dr. Al-Shatti congratulated the staff on the new year and commended their achievements in inaugurating the paperless system. Notable figures present included Ambulance Services Supervisor Ahmed Suleiman, Head of the Operations Department Abdullah Al-Nafis, Head of Non-urgent Operations Saqr Al-Ustaz, Head of Urgent Operations Walid Al-Busairi, and Shift Heads: Muhammad Rashid, Ali Dashti, Faisal Al-Qallaf, Nasser Al-Subaie, Hassan Lari, and Mahmoud Kabli, who were honored on the occasion.

Abdullah Al-Nafis, Head of the Operations Department, highlighted the department’s accomplishments in 2023. This includes preparing technical specifications for ambulance maintenance and repair tenders, acquiring 79 new ambulances, totaling 286, and coordinating with relevant departments for exercises and accidents. Additionally, the department addressed public complaints through the Sahel program, activated the electronic communications system from January 1, 2024, and integrated the Supply and Support Division into the Operations Department.

Explaining the department’s responsibilities, Al-Nafis emphasized the reception, implementation, and follow-up of all urgent and non-urgent reports. This involves directing ambulances for emergency and non-emergency cases, maintaining constant communication with official authorities, and coordinating with various departments around the clock. The Operations Department also covers various state-level occasions, events, and activities, ensuring a smooth workflow and addressing any issues promptly. The workforce in Section 247 is distributed among Urgent Operations, Non-Urgent Operations, Follow-up Division, and secretariats.

