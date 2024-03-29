Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan, Hamad Al-Marri, handed over Kuwait's contribution (USD 2 million) to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Marri after he met with the Director of External Relations at UNRWA, Tamara Al-Rifai, affirmed "the Kuwaiti leadership's keenness and its principled and permanent position to support the Palestinian cause and support the conditions of Palestinian refugees." He also stated that Kuwait's contribution reflects its commitment to its international obligations towards Palestine and its full confidence in what UNRWA provides and its lofty mission that it carries out towards serving refugees.

For her part, Al-Rifai praised the partnership with the State of Kuwait and its annual contribution to the agency to support its humanitarian role in the Palestinian refugee issue.

UNRWA provides basic services to Palestinian refugees in its five areas of operations in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. (end) amn.aa

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).