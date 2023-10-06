Minister of Finance Fahad Al-Jarallah took part on Thursday in the 120th meeting of the GCC committee of financial and economic cooperation, hosted by the Omani capital Muscat.

The Ministry of Finance said in a statement that the ministers and officials who took part in the meeting took a number of decisions "compatible with the council leaders' vision for increasing coordination and cooperation and cementing the bonds" among the GCC member states.

They also examined issues such as outcome of the 81st meeting of the central committee of the GCC central banks governors, results of the fifth meeting of the board of the GCC custom authority, in addition to endorsing the final draft of the regulations for exempting industrial products from tariffs.

Moreover, the officials discussed outcome of the 38th meeting of the joint GCC committee and the sixth meeting of the team of the finance ministries for addressing the "G20" initiative.

Furthermore, the talks touched on schedules of forthcoming meetings of the GCC committee of economic and financial cooperation and the finance undersecretaries for 2024. (end) md.rk

