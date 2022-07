Kuwaiti crude oil gained US$3.49 during Thursday's trading sessions to hit US$112.20 per barrel (pb), compared with US$108.71 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Friday.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), brent futures also rose by 52 cents to $107.14 pb, while West Texas Intermediate lost 84 cents to reach $96.42 pb.