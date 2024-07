Kuwait crude oil rose USD 1.33 during Tuesday's trading sessions to reach USD 88.89 per barrel compared with USD 87.56 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday.

Brent futures lost 36 cents to USD 86.24 pb and West Texas Intermediate dropped 57 cents to USD 82.81 pb. (end) km.bs

