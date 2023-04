KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the ministers for the oath taking ceremony.

His Highness the Prime Minister presented to His Highness the Crown Prince members of his newly-declared cabinet.

The presented ministers were as previously declared:

1 - Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister.

2 - Dr. Khaled Ali Mohammad Al-Fadhel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

3 - Dr. Bader Hamed Al-Mulla, Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs.

4 - Fahad Ali Zayed Al-Shala, Minister of State for Municipality Affairs and Minister of State of Communication Affairs.

5 - Abdulrahman Bedah Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

6 - Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi, Minister of Health.

7 - Amani Suleiman Buqammaz, Minister of Public works.

8 - Dr. Hamad Abdulwahab Al-Adwani, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

9 - Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

10 - Mai Jassem Al-Baghli, Minister of Social Affairs and Societal Development and Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs.

11 - Dr. Aamer Mohammad Ali Mohammad, Minister of Justice and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

12 - Mutlaq Nayef Omar Abo Raqba Al-Otaibi, Minister of Electricity, Water, Renewable Energy, and Minister of State of Housing Affairs.

13 - Mohammad Othman Mohammad Al-Ayiban, Minister of Commerce and Industry.

14 - Manaf Abdulaziz Al-Hajrey, Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs.

