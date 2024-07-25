Kuwait is dedicated to advancing and safeguarding human rights, affirmed Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs, Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij Al-Sabah.

In a statement made to KUNA following a meeting organized by the Ministry with civil society organizations, Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah highlighted Kuwait's efforts to collaborate with key stakeholders and bolster transparency and community engagement in human rights initiatives.

The session included representatives from various government agencies and civil society groups, underlining Kuwait's commitment to international human rights standards.

Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah stated that the meeting reflected Kuwaitآ’s dedication to integrating civil society into the national report preparation process for human rights. She emphasized the importance of exchanging ideas and constructive proposals to achieve common goals. The gathering focused on preparing Kuwaitآ’s fourth periodic report for the Universal Periodic Review (UPR4) and the second national periodic report for the Arab Charter on Human Rights.



Civil society representatives commended the meeting and expressed their readiness to fully cooperate with the national committee in preparing and following up on human rights recommendations. They reviewed humanitarian activities and discussed how to best reflect these efforts in national reports.



The meeting is part of a series of consultations by the national committee to ensure the creation of comprehensive and transparent reports that highlight Kuwaitآ’s national efforts and commitment to implementing international recommendations on human rights. (end) ajr.sa

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).