The upcoming weekend is anticipated to bring moderate daytime temperatures and chilly nights, according to the latest forecasts from the Meteorological Department. Yasser Al-Balushi, Head of the Marine Forecasting Department, shared insights with the Kuwait News Agency, revealing that the country is poised to experience a blend of weather conditions, reports Al-Rai daily. Meteorological projections suggest the influence of an extended air depression, leading to the proliferation of clouds and intermittent opportunities for scattered rain, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms in certain areas. Expect light to moderate northeasterly winds with varying intensity.



Today’s weather is forecasted to be warm with a mix of partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Anticipate light to moderate northwesterly winds ranging from 6 to 32 kilometers per hour. Maximum temperatures are projected to hover between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, with the sea exhibiting light to moderate conditions and waves measuring between 1 and 4 feet. As night falls, temperatures are expected to drop significantly, reaching moderately cold levels. Cloudy conditions will prevail, accompanied by variable winds shifting to light to moderate northeasterly, at speeds between 6 and 30 kilometers per hour. There’s a chance of scattered rain, potentially thunderous later in the night.



The expected minimum temperature will range from 14 to 16 degrees Celsius, and the sea will maintain light to moderate waves, measuring between 1 and 4 feet. Looking ahead to Friday, the weather is anticipated to be moderate to cold, featuring cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Northeasterly winds of light to moderate intensity, intermittently active at speeds between 10 and 45 kilometers per hour, are expected. The day may see scattered rain, at times accompanied by thunderstorms, with maximum temperatures ranging from 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.



The sea is forecasted to have light to moderate conditions, and waves may reach heights of 2 to 6 feet. Friday night will bring cold temperatures and cloudy skies. Northerly to northwesterly winds, light to moderate, occasionally active at speeds ranging from 12 to 40 kilometers per hour, are expected. Fog formation is possible in certain areas, and the expected minimum temperature is between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius. The sea will exhibit light to moderate waves, measuring between 2 and 6 feet.

