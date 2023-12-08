Meteorologist Fahd Al-Otaibi said Kuwait is expected to experience dense fog on Friday and Saturday, thus considerably decreasing horizontal visibility to less than 1,000 meters in some areas of Kuwait, reports Al-Rai daily.

On the issue of high temperature over the past few days, touching almost 30 degrees Celsius, he said, “The temperature is expected to drop gradually starting next Tuesday, and the maximum temperature is expected to range between 20 to 22 degrees Celsius.” The gradual decline will continue over some time.

