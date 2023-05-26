A high-ranking official from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs engaged in talks on Thursday with senior British officials to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international matters of shared interest. Ambassador Sadeq Maarefi, the Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe’s Affairs, initiated these discussions, which marked the beginning of his European tour. The talks were held with Juliette Wilcox, the Cyber Security Ambassador for UK Defence and Security Exports at the Department for International Trade. The State of Kuwait Ambassador to Britain and North Ireland, Badr Al-Awadhi, also attended the meeting.

Ambassador Maarefi revealed that the discussions focused on preparations for celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Kuwaiti Investment Office in Britain and the 125th anniversary of bilateral relations. He expressed his observation that the British side displayed a strong desire to enhance relations in political, economic, military, and security spheres. Furthermore, they reiterated London’s unwavering commitment to safeguard Kuwait’s security and sovereignty.

The meetings provided an opportunity to address academic matters and explore avenues for streamlining procedures for Kuwaiti students studying in Britain. Ambassador Maarefi concluded by emphasizing the positive outcomes of the talks and the shared determination to further strengthen the Kuwaiti-British relationship. (KUNA)

