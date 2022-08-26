The Kuwait Airways Corporation disclosed it will begin operating flights to 8 new destinations, including direct flights to the Maldives, reports Al-Qabas daily. The company explained the new destinations are Maldives, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Addis Ababa, Madinah, Taif, Hyderabad, Kathmandu, saying it continues to operate the two destinations of Madrid and Izmir throughout the year, which were previously launched, due to the increasing demand and their importance.

Approved

The Kuwait Airways Company held its ordinary general assembly meeting for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2021, during which it approved all items on the agenda, including the financial and administrative reports, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways Captain Ali Al-Dukhan and Chief Executive Officer Eng. Maen Razouqi. On the sidelines of the meeting, Captain Ali Al-Dukhan, said: “The Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways has made a number of achievements, which is the serious start of considering the future fleet plan and studying the restructuring of the fleet, taking into account the arrival of 6 new Airbus A320 aircraft from a total of 15 and two Airbus A330-800 aircraft, out of a total 8 aircraft.

He pointed out that “there was contact with the Airbus company and they were seriously discussing what we aspire to develop for the remainder of the Airbus order that took place in 2014 and was amended in 2018.” Al-Dukhan said, “Among the achievements is also re-obtaining the approval of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for immediate maintenance procedures for aircraft of other airlines. The organizational structure and regulations for personnel affairs in the company.”

Al-Dukhan went on to say, the “Kuwait Airways has activated the digital transformation program to develop the work system to reach the best level of customer service, in addition to signing a contract to supply emergency training equipment, which is a qualitative leap for Kuwait Airways in improving and developing its system in applying security and safety procedures, in coordination with the Direct Investment Promotion Authority.

Al-Dukhan disclosed the “Kuwait Airways participated in the Expo 2020 Dubai, until the end of March 2022, under the title ‘Connecting Minds and Creating the Future’, through its own pavilion.” He pointed out that Kuwait Airways has worked to raise the level of service at Kuwait International Airport (T4), and the results have been to maintain a high percentage of regularity in flight departure times without delay. For his part, Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Airways, Eng. Maen Razouqi, said: “Kuwait Airways is relentlessly striving to meet the needs of its valued customers through a variety of different destinations, and said it had previously launched 17 new destinations linking Kuwait to the world, in an effort to meet the growing demand for short markets.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).