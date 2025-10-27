KUWAIT CITY - Direct flights from Lamerd, Bushehr Province, Iran, to Kuwait will resume this week, the Iranian Embassy in Kuwait announced Saturday, marking a key step in strengthening bilateral relations, regional connectivity, and travel between the two nations.

The embassy said on X (formerly Twitter) that Ata Airlines will operate weekly direct flights from Lamerd to Kuwait starting October 28, scheduled on Tuesdays. The route complements existing connections from Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Ahvaz, operated by both Iranian and Kuwaiti carriers.

Officials noted that the Lamerd-Kuwait flights will provide easier access for tourists, businesspeople, and entrepreneurs, facilitating travel and fostering tourism, trade, and cultural exchange. Lamerd, near the Persian Gulf, serves as a gateway to southern Iran’s cultural sites, natural landscapes, and coastal regions, making it an appealing destination for Kuwaiti travelers.

The new route is expected to boost economic activity, particularly in tourism and business sectors. Kuwaiti investors and entrepreneurs will have enhanced access to southern Iran’s industrial zones, while Iranian companies can explore opportunities in Kuwait’s finance, real estate, and hospitality sectors.

