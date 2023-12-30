RIYADH — The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has partnered with a civil society organization to provide urgent relief assistance to displaced families in the Gaza Strip. The joint executive program was officially signed by Engineer Ahmed Al-Baiz, Assistant General Supervisor for Operations and Programs at KSrelief, at the Center's headquarters in Riyadh.



This humanitarian initiative includes the distribution of 11,000 dry food baskets, 5,000 health and personal hygiene kits, and 7,720 clothing items and blankets. Moreover, the program will conduct urgent psychological support activities specifically targeted at children.



In total, the project aims to benefit 117,720 displaced Palestinian individuals. These efforts are part of the broader humanitarian and relief projects undertaken by the Kingdom through KSrelief, demonstrating its commitment to supporting the Palestinian people amidst their ongoing humanitarian crisis.

