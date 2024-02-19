Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani yesterday met several world leaders on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and discussed co-operation and major issues of mutual interest.Dr Al Zayani met Nechirvan Barzani, President of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdistan Region President requested the Foreign Minister to convey his greetings and appreciation to His Majesty King Hamad, as well as his wishes of abundant health and happiness to the King and further progress and prosperity to the kingdom and its people. He lauded the distinguished status and good reputation enjoyed by Bahrain at the regional and global levels.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance relations and co-operation between Bahrain and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region in the economic and trade fields to serve common interests.Regional developments and their repercussions on the security and stability of the region were also reviewed.Dr Al Zayani then met Luigi Di Maio, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the Gulf Region. They discussed the progress of the Bahrain-EU relations, as well as ways to enhance relations, co-operation and co-ordination between the GCC countries and the EU in the economic, trade and development fields.They reviewed issues of mutual interest and their impact on regional security and stability, including the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and the issue of navigation in the Red Sea and Bab Al Mandab.

The Foreign Minister also met Dr Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan.They discussed the strong historical fraternal relations linking Bahrain and Jordan, and the development and growth it is witnessing at all levels to serve the interests of the two countries and peoples, and efforts to enhance co-operation and co-ordination at the political and diplomatic levels in international forums.

The meeting was attended by Bahrain’s Ambassador to Germany Abdulla Abdullatif Abdulla.Dr Al Zayani met his Maldives counterpart Moosa Zameer and discussed the distinguished friendship relations between the two countries, in addition to ways to bolster co-operation in the investment, tourism and human rights fields.Dr Al Zayani also met Oracle Corporation chief executive Safra Catz and discussed areas of co-operation between Bahrain and Oracle Corporation in information technology (IT) investments, as well as ways to benefit from the company’s leadership in IT, specialised research, education and training.They also reviewed issues of mutual interest.

