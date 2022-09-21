AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday met with World Bank Group President David Malpass in New York and discussed Jordan’s efforts in implementing the Economic Modernisation Vision for the upcoming 10 years.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, covered means of enhancing Jordan’s partnership with the World Bank Group to support development projects in line with the economic vision, according to a Royal Court statement.

King Abdullah highlighted priority sectors in the vision and Jordan’s efforts to increase investments in them.

In addition, the meeting covered the government’s measures for modernising the public sector, which is key to ensure the implementation of the Economic Modernisation Vision.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan’s Ambassador in Washington, DC, Dina Kawar attended the meeting.

