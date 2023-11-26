KUWAIT CITY: The Kuwait Ministry of Defense has officially confirmed the arrival of the United Arab Emirates forces, who are set to participate in the Takamul/1 military exercise. The forces arrived in the country via the Nuwaiseeb port on Friday evening.



According to a press statement from the Ministry, the military exercise is scheduled to take place in the training areas Al-Adiraa and Al-Abraq, situated in the northwest of the country. The event is set to unfold from November 26th to December 7th, under the leadership of the Kuwaiti army. The exercise will be overseen by formations from both the ground force and the Peninsula Shield forces

