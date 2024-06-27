First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah affirmed Wednesday the political leadership's will of developing the capabilities of Kuwait's armed forces across the board.

Sheikh Fahad's statements were made came during a ceremony to take the delivery of two Caracal helicopters at the Kuwait International Airport.

The new helicopters are the last batch of 30 aircraft which Kuwait contracted on with the Airbus Helicopters in August 2016. The 24 of new helicopters will be operated by the Kuwait Armed Forces and six by the Kuwait National Guard.

Also attended the ceremony are Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Air Marshal Bandar Al-Muzain, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Sheikha Dr Shamayel Ahmad Khaled Al-Sabah, Commander of the Kuwait Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad and several other Defense Ministry high-ranking officials. (end) ahk.aah.dm

