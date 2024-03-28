Military Attachè at the Italian Embassy Colonel Salvatore Ferrara has confirmed the depth of relations between the air forces of Kuwait and Italy; confirming that his country will deliver 13 additional Eurofighter aircraft to Kuwait within the next 18 months as per the announcement of Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto during his recent visit to the country, reports Al-Qabas daily. Ferrara told the daily that 15 out of 28 Eurofighters have already been delivered as part of the ‘Eurofighter Kuwait’ program.

He also praised the results of the visit of the Italian Defense Minister to Kuwait on March 5, which he described as successful and positive. Crosetto met with his counterpart Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense, accompanied by Undersecretary of the ministry Sheikh Dr Abdullah Meshaal Al-Sabah and Chief of the General Staff of the Army Major General P.S.C. Pilot Bandar Al-Muzain. According to Ferrara, the two sides praised bilateral cooperation in the field of defense as a fundamental pillar for ensuring peace and stability in the region; while providing opportunities for mutual investment and strengthening the economies of the two countries. He pointed out that a wide range of common topics were discussed during the visit, as well as the growing bilateral defense partnership between Kuwait and Italy, such as renewing many agreements and intensified cooperation between the armed forces of the two friendly countries.

