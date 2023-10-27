The Kuwaiti Air Force received four Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 3 aircraft, bringing the total number of aircraft received to 13 out of 28 aircraft. The delivery of the aircraft began in December 2021 as part of a comprehensive strategic project to enhance combat readiness. The Eurofighter Typhoon is considered one of the latest multi-role fighters and is distinguished by electronic warfare capabilities and high-speed response capabilities. The aircraft received have exceeded 400 flight hours so far. The aircraft reception ceremony was attended by a number of Kuwaiti Air Force officers.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is equipped with a Mauser BK27mm gun and can be mounted with various missiles depending on the mission. The Typhoon aircraft sent to Kuwait have been fitted with an active electronically scanned array radar, increasing their capability.

The Eurofighter Kuwait program is part of a wider and deeper collaboration between the Italian Air Force and the Kuwait Air Force that spans operations, pilot training, and support. The Italian Air Force is providing air-to-air refueling through a KC-767A tanker aircraft and will also train pilots, engineers, and technicians to support the Typhoon fleet in the Gulf nation.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is described as the world’s most advanced swing-role combat aircraft, with a “supercruise” capability that enables high-speed flight at sustained speeds of over Mach 1 (1,234 kilometers/767 miles per hour).

It is worth noting that the Eurofighter Typhoon is not the only aircraft in the Kuwaiti Air Force’s arsenal. The Air Force also operates other aircraft, such as the F/A-18 Hornet and the Mirage F1.

