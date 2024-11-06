EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has signed a strategic contract with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior to enhance the capabilities its national marine and coastguard fleet.

The agreement includes a comprehensive programme for the reconstruction, repair, development, and upgrade of existing vessels, including landing craft and patrol boats, complemented by in-depth personnel training to ensure sustainable operational expertise.

EDGE will contract with its entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), a leader in naval vessel design, build, and sustainment solutions, to execute this prestigious deal. Through this future agreement, ADSB will leverage its MRO and engineering expertise to enhance the operational readiness and technical capabilities of Kuwait’s naval and marine assets.

This contract underscores EDGE’s dedication to delivering end-to-end solutions across the region, strengthening local capacity and enhancing marine resilience to support enduring national security.