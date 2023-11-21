Collaboration between the public and private sectors is key to promoting sustainability in the real estate sector, a real estate industry veteran has said.

A vocal advocate for sustainability in the sector, Amin Al Arrayed, the chief executive of Naseej, has spoken about the importance of integrating sustainable practices into all aspects of Naseej’s operations, from the design and construction of buildings to the management of its properties.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled Real Estate’s Role in Achieving Bahrain Vision 2030 during Cityscape Bahrain 2023, he highlighted Naseej’s commitment to aligning its business practices with the goals of Vision 2030, particularly in the areas of sustainability, urban development, and economic diversification.

“Naseej is committed to developing sustainable communities that are well-planned, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly. The company adheres to strict environmental standards and incorporates sustainable practices into its construction and management processes,” he said.

The company’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and community engagement aligns closely with the national strategy’s goals, and its contributions are expected to have a positive impact on Bahrain’s economic and social development.

According to him, Naseej embraces innovation and technology to enhance its operations, improve efficiency, and create value for its stakeholders.

The company invests in research and development, adopts cutting-edge technologies, and collaborates with partners to drive innovation in the real estate sector.

Committed to giving back to the communities in which it operates, Naseej supports local businesses through partnerships and procurement initiatives, and it actively engages in community development projects.

“Naseej recognises the importance of developing and empowering Bahraini talent,” Mr Al Arrayed said.

The company invests in training and development programmes for its employees, providing them with the skills and knowledge necessary to contribute to Bahrain’s economic growth.

“Sustainability is not just a buzzword for Naseej. It is a core part of our business strategy,” he said.

“We believe that sustainability is essential for the long-term success of our company and for the well-being of our customers and the environment.”

Steps taken by the company include developing LEED-certified buildings – a global leadership standard for green buildings, using energy-efficient materials and technologies and reducing water consumption and managing waste responsibly.

Also speaking in the discussion were Patrick Dominic McPollin, former ministerial adviser and former chief of the central planning office in Bahrain’s Works Ministry, and Ahmed Al Ammadi, chief executive of Diyar Al Muharraq.

The panel was moderated by Aisha Ebrahim Ali, Bahrain International news anchor and media specialist at Bahrain Chamber.

Naseej’s promotional stand in Exhibition World Bahrain attracted a lot of visitor interest during the sustainable community developer’s participation in the five-day Cityscape Bahrain 2023 that concluded yesterday.

