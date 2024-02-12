Social media
TRADE

JETCO seen to enhance Qatar-Turkiye economic and commercial ties

On the sidelines of the Qatar-Turkiye Business Forum, numerous bilateral meetings were held between Qatari and Turkish businessmen

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
February 12, 2024
Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin al-Thani has said the Qatar-Turkiye Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) would be a valuable addition to the co-operation process between countries.
During JETCO’s initial meeting held in Istanbul, Sheikh Khalifa noted that the commission would play a major role in enhancing cooperation between the Qatari private sector and its Turkish counterpart to advance intra-regional trade and exchange investments in both countries.
Speaking at the meeting, which was presided over by HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Abdullah al-Thani and Dr Omer Bulat, Turkiye’s Minister of Trade, Sheikh Khalifa discussed the outcome of the Qatar-Turkey Business Forum, which was held before JETCO’s “successful” meeting with representatives of Qatari and Turkish companies.
Sheikh Khalifa said the forum addressed the prospects for cooperation and partnership between the Qatari and Turkish private sectors. It focused on enhancing joint co-operation and exploring areas and opportunities available for co-operation between business sectors of both sides. He noted that constructive discussions and bilateral meetings among Qatari and Turkish business owners and investors were also held during the forum.
On the sidelines of the Qatar-Turkiye Business Forum, numerous bilateral meetings were held between Qatari and Turkish businessmen. Sheikh Khalifa lauded the active participation of Qatari businessmen in the forum and during bilateral meetings, emphasising their interest in developing co-operation with their Turkish counterparts.
The bilateral meetings discussed the establishment of commercial alliances and joint ventures between both sides. Moreover, the meetings explored an initial agreement to establish joint projects in Qatar and Turkiye and increase the trade exchange between both sides.
Qatar Chamber board member Mohamed bin Ahmed al-Obaidli stated that bilateral meetings between business owners from both countries affirmed a genuine desire to enhance co-operation and activate intra-trade, noting a common concern to bolster commercial co-operation, establish joint projects in both Qatar and Turkiye and promote exports and imports between the two sides.
Qatar Chamber board member Abdulla bin Mohamed al-Emadi said these meetings witnessed broad participation from Qatari and Turkish companies, which reviewed all necessary aspects to foster co-operation and partnership across various sectors.
Qatari businessman Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said the forum provided an important opportunity for participants to discuss enhancing cooperation between business sectors, adding that he held meetings with many Turkish businessmen and chairmen of Turkish companies, where they reviewed the possibility of forging commercial alliances in various sectors, such as industry, renewable energy, and automobiles, among others.
Similarly, businessman Hany al-Hamad said the meetings between business owners from both countries were “fruitful,” noting that they provided the opportunity to discuss cooperation between Qatari and Turkish companies.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Khalifa held a meeting with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) president Rifat Hisarciklioglu also in Istanbul in the presence of al-Obaidli and al-Emadi.
The meeting reviewed co-operation relations between both parties, discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Qatari and Turkish private sectors, and aimed to stimulate business owners from both countries to establish more commercial alliances and joint ventures.
Sheikh Khalifa emphasised the significance of holding meetings and mutual visits, noting that this would bolster co-operation between both parties, thereby developing the trade volume and mutual investments of the two countries. He also stressed that Qatar Chamber and the TOBB “enjoy distinct relations.”
On the other hand, Hisarciklioglu lauded the distinguished relations between both sides, noting that this distinction of relations stems from the strong ties between both countries. He also emphasised the common desire of both parties to develop co-operation between Qatari and Turkish business sectors and enhance bilateral relations to higher levels.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

