Muscat – Jebel Shams has experienced a notable drop in temperatures as Tropical Depression Asna continues to weaken. The mountain, known as the highest peak in Oman, recorded a chilly 12.6°C over the past 24 hours, marking one of the coldest temperatures in the region.

Asna, which is gradually losing intensity, has primarily affected northern and Al Wusta Governorates with high and medium-altitude clouds. Scattered rain has been reported in the South Sharqiyah Governorate. The storm is currently positioned 200 km off the coast, moving south-southwest, with further weakening expected.

Despite Asna’s diminishing impact, cloud cover has spread across the southeastern coasts, the Hajar Mountains, and the interior deserts, contributing to the cooler temperatures in higher altitudes such as Jebel Shams.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

