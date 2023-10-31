JERUSALEM - Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said in a televised briefing on Tuesday there was "no deal in sight" for the release of hostages held in Gaza as Israel continues its ground invasion of the enclave.

Hanegbi said attacks against Israel by the Houthi militant group in Yemen were "intolerable" but declined to elaborate when asked what an Israeli response might be.

He said Egyptian hospitals should serve as an alternative for treating Gaza casualties, with hospitals in the enclave under pressure and suffering power cuts, but said Israel understood Egypt's concern about an influx of Palestinian refugees.

Hanegbi said the Israeli military's focus was on fighting Hamas militants in northern Gaza, but that it would shift to the southern part of the strip at a later stage.

