Egypt - The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Sunday that the Israeli occupation army had committed 15 massacres against civilians in the past 24 hours, resulting in 178 deaths and 293 injuries. The toll of the Israeli aggression on Gaza has now surpassed 25,000 killed and 62,681 injured, marking a grim milestone.

The Palestinian Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs highlighted a series of disturbing incidents involving religious sites. Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem was stormed 258 times by settlers and the occupation army, with the call to prayer prevented 704 times at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil (Hebron) in the occupied West Bank throughout 2023.

The annual report from the ministry detailed attacks on mosques in the West Bank, particularly in Hebron, Jenin, and Tulkarm. Since October 7, Israeli forces have restricted Palestinian citizens from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers.

The ministry stated that Israeli forces have restricted Palestinian citizens during their attempts to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers since October 7.

In Gaza, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs announced that the Israeli occupation army destroyed 1,000 mosques out of 1,200 in the Strip. The aggression also destroyed the Greek Orthodox Church, several administrative headquarters, zakat committees, schools for teaching the Holy Quran, and the headquarters of the Endowment Bank, according to a statement by the ministry.

According to the ministry, more than 100 scholars, preachers, preachers, imams, muezzins, and memorizers have been assassinated during the ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) issued an official document explaining its account of the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, explaining the reasons that led to the battle. The document explained that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was a necessary step and a natural response, to confront the Israeli plans being hatched aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause, controlling and Judaizing the land, resolving sovereignty over Al-Aqsa Mosque and the holy sites, and ending the siege on the Gaza Strip.

Hamas stressed that it is a natural step within the framework of getting rid of the occupation, restoring national rights, and establishing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. Hamas called for an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

In addition, the Izz Al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, published a picture bearing a message addressed to the families of Israeli prisoners in the Gaza Strip. Al-Qassam said in her message, “The choice is yours, whether in coffins or alive. Your government is lying… Time is running out.”

On the ground, the Al-Qassam Brigades said that its fighters targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of the Jabalia Al-Balad area, north of the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced that it had targeted a command and control centre for the Israeli occupation army with mortar shells in the vicinity of the Martyrs Mosque, south of Khan Yunis. The Brigades announced the bombing of the “Kissufim” military site and the southern “Gaza envelope” areas with a missile salvo.

In the meantime, the Israeli army announced that 2,659 officers and soldiers have been injured since October 7, including 1,203 since the beginning of the ground attack on the Gaza Strip. 6 officers and soldiers were injured in the Gaza Strip battles during the last 24 hours.

The occupation army indicated that 407 officers and soldiers are still receiving treatment following their injuries in the Gaza battles, the condition of 48 of whom is serious. Also, 405 officers and soldiers were seriously injured, 692 were moderately injured, and 1,562 were described as having minor injuries since October 7.

