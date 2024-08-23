BAGHDAD-- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud discussed Thursday bilateral relations between the two countries and the repercussions of the war in the Gaza Strip.

In a press release, the media office of the Iraqi Prime Minister stated that the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and the Kingdom and prospects for developing and growing them in all fields. The two sides also agreed to activate the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council in a way that achieves mutual benefit and common interests for the two countries, it added.

It also pointed out that Al-Sudani and the Saudi minister discussed the most important developments in the region and the repercussions of the continued aggression on Gaza and the necessity of continuing joint work and coordinating Arab and international efforts to stop the aggression.

The Saudi minister arrived in Iraq earlier today on an official visit.

