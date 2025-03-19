Iraqi naval forces have seized an unidentified ship in Iraqi territorial waters in the Gulf suspected of smuggling fuel, the naval forces said in a statement.

Fuel smuggling is common in Gulf waters, where heavily subsidised fuel from some countries is sold on the black market to buyers across the region, though it is relatively rare for Iraqi authorities to seize ships.

A naval patrol boat intercepted the ship on Tuesday after receiving intelligence about suspected illegal activity, according to the navy statement issued late on Tuesday.

The navy said an Iranian captain, eight Indian nationals, and two Iraqi crew members were onboard the ship.

The navy released a picture of the ship, in which no name was visible. It gave no further details about the vessel.

The ship was towed to Umm Qasr naval base for further investigation, and the crew has been handed over to the local police, the navy said.

