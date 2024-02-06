An Iranian believed to be the country's oldest woman has died at the age of 125, local media reported on Tuesday.

Masoumeh Sanei Toroghi was born on September 23, 1898, in the northeastern city of Mashhad, according to state TV, which published a photo of her identity card.

At 125, she was older when she died than Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment, officially considered to be the world's oldest person ever who died in 1997 at the age of 122.

Iran began registering family records in 1918, 20 years after Toroghi was presumed to have been born.

In 2020, local media reported the death of an Iranian Kurd whose age, according to his identity documents, was 138.

According to Guinness World Records, the world's oldest person is currently Spaniard Maria Branyas Morera, who will celebrate her 117th birthday on March 4.