TEHRAN-- Iranian authorities have lifted a ban on Meta's (META.O) instant messaging platform WhatsApp and Google Play (GOOGL.O) on Tuesday as a first step to scale back internet restrictions, Iranian state media reported.

Iran's media quoted officials from the Internet and cyber Agency Higher Council as saying the lift was to regain access to some of the most used application in the country "WhatsApp", and Google Play store.

The ban took place in 2022.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).