THE government has been given four months to come up with investment policies that not only ensure a steady stream of revenue, but also ensure the employment of 80 per cent Bahrainis on any project.An urgent proposal in this regard was approved unanimously during Parliament’s weekly session yesterday.MP Abdulla Al Romaihi, who spearheaded the proposal along with four of his colleagues, wants the government to set up a special committee to draw the new roadmap.

MPs also approved the following urgent proposals:l To clamp down on medicines and drugs suppliers who monopolise products and sell them at expensive prices;l Address problems faced by individuals listed under the Social Development Ministry’s ‘Step’ programme for home projects who are being disallowed from pension privileges by the Social Insurance Organisation on the basis there is no validation on the time they came under the scheme.l Issue a statement to condemn the killing of former Indian MP Atiq Ahmed convicted of kidnapping.

He and his brother, Ashraf, were shot dead while the police were escorting them for a medical check-up. The dramatic footage of the killing was captured on live TV. Three men suspected of carrying out the murders have been detained.Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam has been deputised to issue the statement.A vote on an urgent proposal to prioritise the employment of 10-year jobless women ended in a stalemate.

