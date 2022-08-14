Muscat - Sur Industrial City, affiliated to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has signed an investment contract with Al Ghaith for Chemical Industries to establish chemical plant on 60,000 square metres with an investment value exceeding $40 million.

This value-adding project aims at promoting the growth of chemical industries and supplying the oil and gas, petrochemical and water treatment industries with basic chemicals and raw materials.

Eng. Abdulqadir Al Balushi, Director General of Sur Industrial City, informed that this project will adopt advanced chlor-alkali technologies.

“The production lines will be operated with cutting-edge and environmentally friendly technologies, which shall enhance the quality of the plant’s output. It is hoped that the project will provide a range of job opportunities for Omanis,” Al Balushi pointed out.

Eng. Al Mamoon Al Baadani, CEO of Al Ghaith for Chemical Industries, said: “We look forward to starting construction works during the last quarter of this year to expand production operations for caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, calcium chloride and sodium hypochlorite, and meet the needs of customers in the oil and gas, chemical industries, and water treatment sectors.”

“The plant is expected to commence commercial production during the first half of 2024, thanks to the efforts made by Sur Industrial City management to facilitate the investment process,” he further added.

