Muscat – The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion reported that the number of applications for national and international trademarks, patents, copyrights, and designs grew by 12.59% in 2023 to 14,234 applications, compared to 12,642 applications registered during 2022.

Statistics released by the National Intellectual Property Office at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion showed that 13,196 applications were filed for national and international trademarks in 2023, compared to 11,744 such applications in 2022.

Furthermore, a total of 874 applications were filed for patents, compared to 737 applications registered in 2022. In 2023, there were 143 applications filed for copyrights, compared to 144 such applications in 2022. The number of applications for industrial designs in 2023 grew to 21, compared to 17 applications registered in 2022.

