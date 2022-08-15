The industrial production index increased by 4.32 per cent in the first half of 2022, to reach 92.16 points, compared to 88.34 points for the same period in 2021, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday, citing a Department of Statistics report.

In its monthly report, the Department of Statistics attributed the growth to an increase in the manufacturing sector’s production index, in particular.

The report revealled that the general index of industrial production of June, 2022 increased by 0.79 per cent, to reach 94.22 points, up from 93.47 for the same month in 2021.

