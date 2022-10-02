Muscat: Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan will pay an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman on 3 October 2022. This will be his second visit to the Sultanate and a part of the periodic exchange of high level visits to reinforce the shared commitment to ever-growing relationship between India and Oman.

During the visit, the minister will meet Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman and other senior dignitaries and engage in discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

He will participate in a Community reception and interact with a wide cross-section of the Indian community in Oman, particularly those in health, education, business, and social service sectors.

There has been sustained and frequent exchange of high-level visits between both countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Oman in 2018, EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar visited in 2019, and MOS himself visited Oman in December 2020.

In recent months, Foreign Minister of Oman. Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi visited India in March 2022, and. Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion visited India in May 2022.

India and Oman share warm and friendly relations underpinned by historical and cultural linkages and strong people-to-people ties. The visit will provide an opportunity to comprehensively review the state of bilateral relations between India and Oman and to chart pathways to further deepen and strengthen it.

