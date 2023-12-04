DOHA: The total number of inbound visitors to Qatar in October reached about 289,000, recording a monthly increase of 16.9 percent(compared to September 2023), and an annual increase of 60.8 percent(compared to October 2022).

The new issue of the 'Qatar; Monthly Statistics'bulletin, released by the Planning and Statistics Authority on Sunday indicated the highest number of visitors was from Asia includingOceania countries at 28 percent. As for visitors by type of port, the visitors via Air make up the highest percentage with 74 percentof the total number of visitors.

One of the most notable changes in this issue is the rise in the total number of ships arriving at Qatar Ports during October 2023 by 1.3 percentcompared to September 2023.

As for the Banking Sector, the total Broad Money Supply (M2) recorded about QR721 bn during October 2023, an annual increase of 3.4 percentcompared with October 2022. On the other hand, cash equivalents,including Commercial Bank Deposits, attained QR979 bn during October 2023. The figure has recorded an annual increase of 2.6 percentcompared to October 2022, when deposits recorded approximately QR954bn.

Regarding Vital Statistics, 2,422 live births have been registered during October 2023. Also, an increase in the total Qatari live births by 14.1 percentcompared to last month. On the other hand, 262 deaths were recorded during the same period, an increase of 20.7 percentcompared to September 2023.

As for the Social Security statements, reached QR 79mn in October 2023, for 14,078 beneficiaries, Recording a monthly increase of 1.5 percentfor the value of social security and a monthly decrease of 2.4 percentfor the number of beneficiaries of Social Security.

The issue revealed a rise in the total number of new driver's licences at a monthly rate of 1.0 percent, and an increase in the total number of new vehicles registered by 1.7 percent(compared to September 2023). This month also witnessed an increase in total traffic violations at a rate of 13.1 percent, as well as an increase in total traffic accidents at 3.9 percentcompared to the previous month (September 2023).

The total number of registered new vehicles during October 2023 has reached 8,589 new vehicles. The figure showed a monthly increase of 1.7 percentbut it showed an annual decrease of 29.6 percent.

Traffic accident cases without counting the accidents without injuries, a total of 667 traffic cases were recorded during October 2023, showing a monthly increase of 3.9 percentand an annual decrease of 24.2 percent. Light injuries accounted for most traffic accident cases during the same month, with 91 percent, followed by severe injuries at 6 percent. However, 17 deaths were recorded, equivalent to only 3 percentof total traffic accident cases.

Regarding the data on building permits issued, the total number of permits reached 769 permits during October 2023, recording a monthly increase of 17.4 percentand an annual decrease of 20.9 percent.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

