Meteorologist Fahd Al-Otaibi expected that during the transitional period between summer and winter, the country will witness rainfall within the annual normal rate or slightly above this rate, pointing out that the maximum temperature would drop below 40 degrees Celsius after the middle of this month.

Al-Otaibi told Al-Rai that “according to medium-term expectations, the country will witness heavy rains during the transitional period compared to the rainfall that the country witnessed last season during the same period.”

He pointed out that the classification of rain rates from light to medium and heavy depends on the amount of rain that falls within an hour, meaning, “If we notice that the rainfall reaches 10 mm per hour, it can be classified as heavy rain.”

He added, “The occurrence of water accumulations as a result of rain expected to fall at the end of this month or the beginning of next November depends on the readiness of rainwater drainage networks for the quantities that will be recorded by rain measuring stations,” explaining that rainfall of 25 mm or more means the presence of water accumulations in many locations.

For his part, meteorologist Issa Ramadan said that tomorrow marks the first day of the Surfah horoscope, which is the beginning of the end of the heat, the official end of summer, and the beginning of autumn in Kuwait, where maximum temperatures begin to drop below the 40 degree Celsius barrier during the day, and are below 30 at night and drop to 22 at dawn on land during the coming days.

He pointed out that during this period, the movement of air depressions begins, clouds appear, and the first sign occurs after the 15th of this month.

Ramadan warned of some heavy rainfall in November due to the global El Nino phenomenon (an irregular change in winds and temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean).

