With the start of the new year, it is important to strengthen the partnership between the public and private sectors to build a bright future for Bahrain and its people, it has been declared.

This partnership is important to further the country’s development, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, said when he met sponsors of the Celebrate Bahrain events, at Riffa Palace yesterday.

HRH Prince Salman noted that Bahrain is witnessing unprecedented development thanks to the effort and determination of Team Bahrain.

He expressed his appreciation to Bapco Energies, GFH Financial Group, Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, Kuwait Finance House, Eagle Hills and Batelco for their efforts in supporting the kingdom’s celebrations on its National Day.

He said that the celebrations reflect the sense of belonging and unity cherished by the people of Bahrain.

His Majesty King Hamad’s representative for humanitarian works and youth affairs and National Security Adviser Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and several other senior officials also attended the meeting.