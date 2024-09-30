Global hospitality group Hyatt has announced plans to launch two branded hotels - Park Hyatt and Andaz - in Jaumur, one of Magna’s destinations within Saudi futuristic city NEOM, a beacon of future living and sustainable luxury located on the coast of Gulf of Aqaba.

A premium development, Jaumur offers a visionary blend of land and sea experiences, setting a new standard for coastal luxury living for residents and guests.

This exclusive destination features a state-of-the-art 300-berth marina with a gravity-defying cantilever rising above the largest of super yachts, a sculptural landmark that serves as the perfect base for marina attractions, said a statement from NEOM.

The marina promenade will be a place alive with entertainment, leisure, and cultural experiences alongside the deep-sea diving research centre, dedicated to deep-sea exploration.

Announcing the brands debut, Hyatt said both Park Hyatt Jaumur and Andaz Jaumur Marina will open in 2027, thus marking a significant milestone in the expansion of its brand presence within the kingdom and solidify its strategic collaboration with NEOM. The duo will offer a combination of 350 luxurious rooms and suites.

Park Hyatt Jaumur will sit at the community’s vibrant epicenter, overlooking the bustling marina. Designed as an oasis of relaxation with 125 rooms, Park Hyatt Jaumur will serve as a home-away-from-home that seamlessly blends the very best entertainment, leisure, and cultural experiences, enabling guests to immerse themselves in unmatched offerings.

Andaz Jaumur Marina, with 225 modern rooms and suites, will be a celebration of art and creativity, capturing the very soul of Jaumur, said NEOM in its statement.

The hotel will inspire innovation while offering an eclectic allure, making it a luxury lifestyle destination for those seeking an escape from the ordinary. With a focus on personalized experiences, Andaz Jaumur Marina will envelop guests in its unique charm, with each meticulous detail contributing to a signature experience, it added.

Jeremy Lester, Executive Director, Magna, said: "Jaumur is a masterpiece marina community where innovation, learning, and luxury convene. Park Hyatt Jaumur and Andaz Jaumur Marina will embody our desire to redefine coastal luxury for a new generation, grounded in awe-inspiring design and cutting-edge technology that will integrate with the stunning natural environment, these hotels will cater to our visitors’ every need."

Javier Águila, the Group President (Europe, Middle East and Africa) at Hyatt, said: "We are delighted to bring the Park Hyatt and Andaz brands to Jaumur, part of NEOM’s regional sustainable tourism portfolio, and further enhance the tourism landscape in NEOM."

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key market in Hyatt’s growth strategy in the Middle East, and these upcoming properties in NEOM reflect our dedication to expanding our brand footprint," he added.

Serving to anchor Jaumur as a destination, Park Hyatt Jaumur and Andaz Jaumur Marina are being designed to meet the highest standards of future livability and active lifestyles.

Guests will be able to immerse themselves in a unique fusion of land and sea experiences – from hiking, cycling, and water sports hubs for adventure seekers to luxurious beach, art, and yacht clubs, for those seeking relaxation.

Chris Newman, the Executive Director, NEOM Hotel Division said: "At NEOM, we are excited to work with Hyatt in bringing the distinguished Park Hyatt and the vibrant Andaz brands to life in Jaumur. This collaboration represents a seamless alignment of our shared vision for crafting bespoke luxury experiences that resonate with the spirit of innovation and excellence."

"We look forward to seeing these iconic hotels elevate Jaumur into a world-class destination that truly reflects the future of the hotel industry," he added.

