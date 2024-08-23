Humid, hazy weather expected today in Qatar

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be humid and hazy with scattered clouds and a chance of local clouds maybe rainy at places by noon, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.Offshore, the weather will be hazy with scattered clouds to be partly cloudy with a chance of rain at places at times, the report added.Wind inshore will be southeasterly - easterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot, gusting to 20 knot daytime.Offshore, it will be southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot, gusting to 20 knot at places at times.Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, rising to 4 feet at times; while offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet, rising to 6 feet at times.Visibility inshore and offshore will be 04 to 10 km.AreaHigh TideLow TideMax--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha05:23 - 18:0701:28 - 12:5439Mesaieed07:22 - 20:0502:40 - 13:2138Wakrah06:31 - 19:1601:48 - 12:4838Al Khor18:16 - 06:5111:40 - 01:0439Ruwais06:51 - 18:5301:04 - 13:0336Dukhan11:49 - **:**05:42 - 17:4738Abu Samra11:19 - 23:4706:05 - 17:4343Sunrise: 05:10 LTSunset: 18:02 LT--------------------